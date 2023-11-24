Thunder Players Host Community Give Back Events For Thanksgiving

Even though they are big time NBA stars, it has become second nature to see the players in the community.

The OKC Thunder have built a culture of giving back, and that mindset is priority for the players, veterans and rookies.

“At some point I want to do basketball camps for kids in the community, here and back in Minnesota where I’m from,” said Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren.

A lot of the time the community events are done through the Thunder organization, but for Thanksgiving, Thunder players are thankful for giving.

“This city welcomed me with open arms since I’ve been here so, my main thing was always to give back,” said Thunder player Luguentz Dort.

Dort hosted a grocery give away at Restore OKC.

“So, we’ll have one hundred families served today, which it great, and we are really thankful to have that many families come through,” said Restore OKC Executive Director Caylee Dodson.

Dort hosted the event through his Maizon foundation.

“I’m in a position to do it now, so my team, my foundation did something here for Oklahoma City,” said Dort.

Jaylin Williams' dad and his two brothers came to help with his grocery give away at the Boys and Girls Club in northeast Oklahoma City.

“I told them that I have a little event going on and they said gotcha bro, I’ll be there, and they all drove down today,” said Thunder forward Jaylin Williams.

Williams’ family will join him for Thanksgiving this year, making it more meaningful to help other families.

“I’m just fortunate, I’m fortunate to be able to do with my family. This year is one of the first years that my family has been back together for Thanksgiving,” said Williams.

“I’m trying to give back to the community that has been supporting us,” said Holmgren.

There were plenty of smiles at Chet Holmgren’s dinner for foster families.

“It’s cool just to get to meet everybody, you know,” said Holmgren.

Holmgren was grateful for family support at his event.

“I didn’t get to where I am by myself, a lot of people helped me and so just understanding that I’m in a position to help others now,” said Holmgren.

“Just warms my heart, I mean he continues to embrace Oklahoma as much as Oklahoma has embraced him,” said Sarah Holmgren, Chet’s mother.

As the players sit down to their own Thanksgiving dinner, what dish are they looking forward to?

“My aunt makes this, it’s like a raspberry marshmallow jello. It’s super fire,” said Holmgren.

“Ooh, mashed potatoes, with gravy? No gravy,” said Williams.

“Turkey is up there, the mac and cheese is always a good one,” said Dort.

The players and the organization have community events throughout the holidays through their “Holiday Assist” program, so look for them, you just never know where they’ll show up next.