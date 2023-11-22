Bodycam Footage Released In Deadly NE OKC Officer-Involved Shooting

The situation appeared to take a turn when the suspect threw his gun down. Seconds later Owens-Bey made a fatal decision to pick the gun back up. An officer fired at him, killing the armed man.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City police released body camera footage of the moments that led up to a recent, deadly officer-involved shooting at the Marie McGuire Senior Living Plaza. The incident started as a domestic call on November 9th involving 31-year-old Azjaynee Owens-Bey and his girlfriend. The man died during an armed confrontation with police.

Security cameras throughout the northeast Oklahoma City senior living building show armed Owens-Bey. The suspect was clearly seen pointing a gun at an unknown victim inside an elevator. Owens-Bey continued pointing the weapon at residents inside and outside the building, even at dogs. The first officer on scene spotted the armed man in the parking lot.

Officer: “Put the gun down, put the gun down.”

Owens-Bey ran back inside the building continuing to threaten residents with the gun. Police and building security ran in after him.

Officer: “We got a guy running with a gun so going in with OSHA right now.”

The officer's body camera captured the moment the suspect pointed his gun at police. The officer fired at him. Owens-Bey was not hit and ran to another area of the building. He hid behind vending machines and could be heard firing at police.

The situation appeared to take a turn when the suspect threw his gun down. Seconds later Owens-Bey made a fatal decision to pick the gun back up. An officer fired at him, killing the armed man.

Police said Msgt. Daniel Higginbottom was placed on paid administrative leave and no other injuries were reported. The department has not commented if Higginbottom has been cleared to return to duty.