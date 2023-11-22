Sunbeam Family Services On How To Address Heightened Holiday Emotions

Emma Wassilak, joined the News 9 team to talk about how you can get help to work through your emotions or help someone else as the holidays approach.

By: News 9

The holiday blues can present itself in different ways for everyone.

Sunbeam Family Services says they have immediate openings for anyone who needs support this holiday season.