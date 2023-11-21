ODOT Dedicates Memorial Roadway to Fallen Edmond Officer

“Hopefully with this sign being here people will see it and slow down and be thoughtful with their driving,” said Representative Preston Stinson. “And in that way CJ can continue to protect Edmond.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation dedicated a memorial roadway Tuesday afternoon to remember a fallen Edmond police officer.

The ceremony drew a crowd, gathering to celebrate the life of CJ Nelson.

Family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in blue all gathered along the Broadway Extension to see the unveiling of the CJ Nelson Memorial Roadway sign.

Edmond Police Chief JD Younger said he was much more than just an officer.

“An officer is what he did for a living, but a family man and a follower of Christ is who he was,” Chief Younger said.

Nelson was riding his motorcycle on duty last July when he was hit by a utility truck and killed.

Today, not far from the crash site, stands the memorial in his honor.

“Hopefully with this sign being here people will see it and slow down and be thoughtful with their driving,” said Representative Preston Stinson. “And in that way CJ can continue to protect Edmond.”

Representative Stinson, along with other legislators and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, helped make the memorial sign a reality.

“I really hope that what this sign represents is the life that the person lived,” said Chief Younger. “CJ Nelson and his family were such big contributors to this community.”

His loved ones, saying he is remembered as a loving father, husband and friend.

“I pray that each time you look at this it reminds you how precious life is,” Nelson’s wife, Jenefer, said. “I pray that it reminds you to live life to the fullest and to hug your loved ones a little tighter.”

She went on to thank the community for their ongoing support.

The CJ Nelson Memorial Roadway is located on the west side of the Broadway extension, just south of Comfort Drive.