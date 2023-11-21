Medical Minute: Holiday Stress

The holidays come around each year, and for some along comes stress. In today's medical minute learn what strategists say are the best was to curb stress this holiday season.

By: News 9

If the hustle and bustle aren’t enough to stress you out during the holidays, a new survey from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center finds Americans are feeling additional strain this year

81 percent cited national issues and world affairs. Three-quarters are feeling the strain of rising prices and holiday spending. 53 Percent are stressed about respiratory illnesses. Even the memory of last year's travel meltdown is weighing on people.

Dr. Nicole Hollingshead is a psychologist at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Experts say to focus on what you *can control - and make time this busy season to recharge and connect with family and friends.

And in this season of expectation, 'perfection' is unnecessary.

.Some strategies to last all year long. And if you're concerned all this merry-making will throw you off your diet or fitness goals, dr. Hollingshead suggests building in time for a family hike or movement you can all do together.