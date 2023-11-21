ODOT Honors Fallen Edmond Officer, Dedicated A Roadway In His Memory

Tuesday, November 21st 2023, 3:14 pm
A special tribute to a fallen officer.
The Edmond community gathered to honor the life of a police officer killed last year.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation dedicated a roadway in C.J. Nelson's memory Tuesday afternoon.
Family, friends, and first responders from across the city gathered as ODOT dedicated a memorial roadway sign to celebrate C.J. Nelson's life and service.
Nelson was riding a motorcycle on the Broadway Extension in July of 2022 when a utility truck crashed into him, taking his life.
The driver, Jay Fite was charged with first-degree manslaughter before he died from cancer earlier this month.
Nelson's death rocked the community, his loved ones remember him as a loving father, husband, and friend.
His brothers and sisters in blue also showed an outpouring of support over the last year and a half.
Including Edmond police chief J-D Younger who spoke at today's ceremony.
The CJ Nelson Memorial Roadway is located on the west side of the Broadway extension, just south of Comfort Drive.
