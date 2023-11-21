ODOT Honors Fallen Edmond Officer, Dedicated A Roadway In His Memory

Oklahoma Department Of Transportation honored the life of a fallen Edmond officer Tuesday afternoon. Friends and family gathered at the dedicated roadway in C.J. Nelson's memory.

By: News 9

-

A special tribute to a fallen officer.

The Edmond community gathered to honor the life of a police officer killed last year.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation dedicated a roadway in C.J. Nelson's memory Tuesday afternoon.

Family, friends, and first responders from across the city gathered as ODOT dedicated a memorial roadway sign to celebrate C.J. Nelson's life and service.

Nelson was riding a motorcycle on the Broadway Extension in July of 2022 when a utility truck crashed into him, taking his life.

The driver, Jay Fite was charged with first-degree manslaughter before he died from cancer earlier this month.

Nelson's death rocked the community, his loved ones remember him as a loving father, husband, and friend.

His brothers and sisters in blue also showed an outpouring of support over the last year and a half.

Including Edmond police chief J-D Younger who spoke at today's ceremony.

The CJ Nelson Memorial Roadway is located on the west side of the Broadway extension, just south of Comfort Drive.

Related Articles:

Metro First Responders Honor Sgt. C.J. Nelson

Man Accused Of Hitting, Killing Edmond Officer With …

Man Charged In The Death Of Edmond Officer Dies