ODOT Honors Fallen Edmond Officer, Dedicated A Roadway In His Memory

Oklahoma Department Of Transportation honored the life of a fallen Edmond officer Tuesday afternoon. Friends and family gathered at the dedicated roadway in C.J. Nelson's memory.

Tuesday, November 21st 2023, 3:14 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA -

A special tribute to a fallen officer.

The Edmond community gathered to honor the life of a police officer killed last year.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation dedicated a roadway in C.J. Nelson's memory Tuesday afternoon.

Family, friends, and first responders from across the city gathered as ODOT dedicated a memorial roadway sign to celebrate C.J. Nelson's life and service.

Nelson was riding a motorcycle on the Broadway Extension in July of 2022 when a utility truck crashed into him, taking his life.

The driver, Jay Fite was charged with first-degree manslaughter before he died from cancer earlier this month.

Nelson's death rocked the community, his loved ones remember him as a loving father, husband, and friend.

His brothers and sisters in blue also showed an outpouring of support over the last year and a half.

Including Edmond police chief J-D Younger who spoke at today's ceremony.

The CJ Nelson Memorial Roadway is located on the west side of the Broadway extension, just south of Comfort Drive.

Related Articles:

Metro First Responders Honor Sgt. C.J. Nelson

Man Accused Of Hitting, Killing Edmond Officer With …

Man Charged In The Death Of Edmond Officer Dies
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 21st, 2023

November 10th, 2023

November 9th, 2023

September 30th, 2023

Top Headlines

November 24th, 2023

November 24th, 2023

November 24th, 2023

November 24th, 2023