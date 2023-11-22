Oklahoma City Woman Accused In Death Of Her Mother

Wednesday, November 22nd 2023, 5:24 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police arrested a woman who is accused of helping her mother who had dementia die by suicide.

Jaye Dee Watts, 44, faces several charges including second-degree murder, police said.

Jaye Dee’s mother, 72-year-old Lynda Watts, shot herself after Jaye Dee provided her a gun, according to police.

Jaye Dee was Lynda’s primary caretaker, according to police.

Police also obtained security video from around the house. In the video, it appeared that Jaye Dee and Lynda had been fighting, police said.

Police said they found footage in which Jaye Dee can be heard saying, “here’s a gun,” and “do with it what you f****** will, b****.”

Court documents revealed that Jaye Dee also admitted to investigators that she gave her mother the gun, police said.

Investigators said Jaye Dee told them, "it sucks being a 24/7 caregiver."
