By: News On 6, News 9

Police: Body Found In Stillwater, Suspect In Custody

-

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found Friday morning in Stillwater. Police said they have a suspect in custody as of Friday night.

Stillwater Police said the body was found in a wooded area near East 6th Avenue and South Drury Street.

The suspect 28-year-old Troy Driskel, according to police. Police executed a high-risk search warrant Friday night and took the Driskel into custody.

The victim has not been identified yet.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.



