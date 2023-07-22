Police: Body Found In Stillwater, Suspect In Custody

Friday, July 21st 2023, 10:11 pm
A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found Friday morning in Stillwater. Police said they have a suspect in custody as of Friday night.
Stillwater Police said the body was found in a wooded area near East 6th Avenue and South Drury Street.
The suspect 28-year-old Troy Driskel, according to police. Police executed a high-risk search warrant Friday night and took the Driskel into custody.
The victim has not been identified yet.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
