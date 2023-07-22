Police: Body Found In Stillwater, Suspect In Custody


STILLWATER, Okla. -

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found Friday morning in Stillwater. Police said they have a suspect in custody as of Friday night.

Stillwater Police said the body was found in a wooded area near East 6th Avenue and South Drury Street.

The suspect 28-year-old Troy Driskel, according to police. Police executed a high-risk search warrant Friday night and took the Driskel into custody.

The victim has not been identified yet.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
