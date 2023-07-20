Big 12 Announces OU Men’s Basketball Home And Away Opponents For 2023-24

By: News 9, News On 6

The Big 12 Conference has announced the opponents for the OU men’s basketball team during the 2023-24 season.

In a press release from Sooner Sports, the schedule will feature nine home and away games, including some opponents the Sooners will play twice. OU will face off against the remaining eight teams once to complete the conference slate.

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas.

Home-only: BYU, Houston, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Away-only: Baylor, UCF, K-State and TCU.