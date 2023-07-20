Edmond Police Department Announces Plans for Fallen Officer Memorial

By: News 9

The Edmond Police Department announced the addition of an Edmond Police Officer Memorial.

The decision comes to honor Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson, who was killed while on duty in July of 2022.

The new addition consists of a granite wall for fallen officer names, and a bronze statue of an officer kneeling on a granite pedestal.

The memorial will serve as a reminder of police officers who give their lives for the community. The structure will be located at the Edmond Police Department.

Purchasing the memorial will be made possible through contributions from local businesses, private citizens, and various organizations.

