OKC Metro's Accessible Summer Camp Offers Adventure For All Disabilities

-

A summer camp in Oklahoma City is making sure both kids and adults with disabilities can do it all.

Executive Director at Central Oklahoma Camp and Conference Center Jon Cunningham knows opportunities like these are rare for these campers, "Our campers are very used to their day-to-day life being told no. So, when our campers are here, we make sure that anything they see someone else doing they have the opportunity to do fully and experience fully.”

The program is called Make Promises Happen. It is a place where campers with intellectual or physical disabilities can live a life without limits.

"We have all of the traditional outdoor recreational and summer camp activities at a traditional summer camp, but we have adaptive equipment or special training that makes all of those activities accessible to our campers," Cunningham said

Serving more than 400 campers throughout the year. While the kids are having fun the families are getting some much-needed rest.

"Last year we had a family drop off a brand-new camper with us. It was his first time at camp, and he was 33 years old and the parents told us at drop off it was the first time they had been away from him overnight," Cunningham said.

Campers are paired with a partner, who not only helps them through camp, but also becomes a friend,

Darrell Walker said he doesn't mind following camp rules,

"You also need to listen to your partner you are paired...then the last thing is... Have fun!"

Central Oklahoma Camp is always in need of volunteers. For more information, click here.