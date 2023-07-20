OCDC Inmate Subdued With Force, District Attorney Investigates

-

Oklahoma County Detention officers deployed pepper spray and pepper balls in an effort to subdue a detainee who they said threatened officers.

Surveillance video from Tuesday’s incident was released. The District Attorney’s Office will review the use of force.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center will also conduct its own investigation.

“The investigating unit will take a look at this and try to determine if use of force was justified, and also was it legally applied,” said Oklahoma County Detention Center Spokesman Mark Opgrande.

Tuesday afternoon, in the jail's administrative segregation unit where problem inmates are housed, Izavia Smith is seen on camera becoming agitated after officers said he refused to return to his cell and threatened them.

“This individual was out on his recreation time and started getting agitated toward officers. The individual keeps yelling at them and at that point he grabs the sheers, which is considered a weapon,” said Opgrande.

Despite repeated commands from two officers, Smith continued to ignore them.

“He backed away, grabbed and smashed a garbage can,” said Opgrande.

Multiple officers entered the room using pepper ball guns and spray.

One of the jail's chief operating officers appears to put his foot into the Smith's back, forcing him to the ground.

“Other officers pounced on him at that time to make sure he stays on the ground, they can get his arms out, that's done, and everyone backs off at that time,” said Opgrande.

Jailed on a litany of charges since 2021 Smith, a felon, has been in trouble during his time at the jail.

“He's had several altercations with staff and other inmates,” said Opgrande.