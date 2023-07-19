Enid Police Investigate Death Of Elderly Man As Homicide

-

Enid Police are investigating the death of 80-year-old Early Lee Ryne. He was found dead in this home Tuesday evening from a deep wound to the head. Investigators are looking for a murder weapon while neighbors are looking for answers.

"Kind of a shock to hear that that happened right across the street," said Reese Roth, a neighbor of the victim.

Unsettled by the news of his next-door neighbor's murder, he explained that Ryne was your typical neighbor.

"I can't imagine what they would've done to receive any sort of hostility. He was real friendly,” said Reese. "They were always out taking care of the yard and doing the yard work, you know."

A sight that will never be the same for their neighborhood.

"We received a 911 call at 6:20 p.m.," said Cass Raines, PR coordinator for the Enid Police Department.

That call took police to North Monroe Street, where they found Ryne dead. The victim's wife and son were there when the officers arrived.

"It's still in the earliest stages of investigation," he said.

But at the scene, no murder weapon was found. Enid Police said they are now working to find a lead and a suspect.

"Our investigators are going to conduct follow up interviews," said Raines. "We'll also be seeking any other sort of evidence that's available whether that's store surveillance footage or neighborhood surveillance footage."

Their neighbors are also offering their own kind of support.

"Hopefully they know they can certainly reach out to any of the neighbors for anything that might help," Reese said. “It's always so hard to lose a loved one in any circumstance, but especially under something suspicious."

Reese also offered his condolences, saying he’s praying for the family, as the search for answers continues.