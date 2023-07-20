Man Serving Life Sentence For Edmond Murder Walks Free From Oklahoma Co. Courtroom, Judge Reverses Conviction

By: News 9

An Oklahoma County judge made a life-changing ruling on Wednesday for a man serving life in prison for the murder of an Edmond liquor store employee.

The judge reversed the 1975 conviction and sentence, allowing Glynn Simmons to walk free from the courtroom.

The judge told the courtroom she labored over this decision. Judge Amy Palumbo said she reviewed every piece of evidence and testimony from Simmons’ case. Her ruling was based on a key piece of evidence prosecutors left out of the 1975 murder trial.

News 9 was there as an unshackled Simmons walked out of the courtroom to change out of the orange jumpsuit. He says the feeling was indescribable.

“Are you at a loss for words? Yes absolutely I’m at a loss for words right now,” Simmons said.

Simmons was released on a medical OR bond and will face a new trial in October.

“The conviction has been reversed and his sentence is reversed but the charges are still pending,” Vicki Behenna, Oklahoma County District Attorney, said. “So we’ll begin a review of the case.”

Behenna did not give an exact date on when or if that murder charge will be refiled.

Related Stories: