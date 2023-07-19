Sassy Mama: Garlic Parmesan Chicken Skewers

By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama has an easy dinner recipe, with or without an air fryer, her garlic parmesan chicken skewers.

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Skewers:

2-4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into cubes 1 clove garlic, minced 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon minced dried onion 1 teaspoon paprika Juice of 1 lemon Wooden skewers

Parmesan Garlic Butter Paste:

3 roasted garlic cloves 1 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded 1 stick butter, softened

Instructions:

In a large bowl combine the chicken, garlic, garlic powder, salt, pepper, minced dried onion, lemon juice and paprika. Cover and chill for 1 hour.

Prepare the wooden skewers by soaking in water. While skewers are soaking and chicken marinating in fridge make the Parmesan garlic spread. Combine garlic, butter and Parmesan into a paste. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper.

Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees. Add chicken to skewers layering tightly onto the sticks. Cook for 10 minutes. Turn over and cook an additional 5 minutes. Spread garlic butter spread over the top of the chicken and cook an additional 5 minutes. Serve warm with a fresh green salad.