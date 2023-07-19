Sassy Mama: Garlic Parmesan Chicken Skewers

Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 5:06 pm
News 9's Sassy Mama has an easy dinner recipe, with or without an air fryer, her garlic parmesan chicken skewers.
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Skewers:
Parmesan Garlic Butter Paste:
Instructions:
In a large bowl combine the chicken, garlic, garlic powder, salt, pepper, minced dried onion, lemon juice and paprika. Cover and chill for 1 hour.
Prepare the wooden skewers by soaking in water. While skewers are soaking and chicken marinating in fridge make the Parmesan garlic spread. Combine garlic, butter and Parmesan into a paste. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper.
Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees. Add chicken to skewers layering tightly onto the sticks. Cook for 10 minutes. Turn over and cook an additional 5 minutes. Spread garlic butter spread over the top of the chicken and cook an additional 5 minutes. Serve warm with a fresh green salad.
