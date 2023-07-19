Dangerous Heat Today, Tracking A Cold Front, Severe Storms Arrive


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 6:20 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Scorching hot again on Wednesday. There will be more clouds today and a few showers and storms are possible.

Highs will climb back into the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat indices will range from 100 to 115 on Wednesday!

Relief is coming! We are tracking a cold front sweeping down the plains. The cold front moves through the state on Thursday.

We may see a few storms in the northwest Wednesday evening. A few showers possible in the Oklahoma City metro Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s and 90s, with triple digits in the south.

A complex of storms is expected to develop and roll into northwestern Oklahoma Thursday evening. These storms will be capable of golf ball size hail and winds to 70 mph.

Storms roll into the Oklahoma City metro just after midnight, with highs Friday in the 80s!
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 19th, 2023

July 18th, 2023

July 17th, 2023

July 13th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023