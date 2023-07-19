Block Party Leads To Rioting Arrests In Oklahoma City

By: News 9

A block party involving hundreds of people came to an end earlier this month, with five people taken into custody by Oklahoma City Police.

OCPD said the party happened earlier this month near Northeast 33rd Street and North Lindsey Avenue, and the department responded after officers said the party turned violent.

Police said they found a stolen car at the scene and two rifles with ammunition.

The bonds for those arrested range from $400,000 to $750,000.

The department said more arrests could be coming.