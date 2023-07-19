Lincoln County Investigators Continue Search For Human Remains

Lincoln County deputies armed with excavators returned to the home of a missing man who they now suspect was murdered.

A spokesperson with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed they returned to two locations Tuesday after "they were advised of possible further evidence."

With two people charged in the crime, court documents detailed what investigators previously uncovered from both locations.

“He was just active with his family,” said Brian Corey’s father, Nick.

Despite living nearly six hundred miles apart, Nick Corey in Sioux City, Iowa, and his son Brian, in Carney Oklahoma, Corey said the two constantly communicated.

“No matter how old your children are, you cherish them,” said Nick Corey, father.

So when he didn't hear from his son for days, “we started poking around,” Corey said he grew increasingly concerned after questioning his son's live-in girlfriend Janelle Brown, and her ex-boyfriend Clyde Clayton.

“They claimed he had just left,” said Corey.

Corey said his son’s girlfriend appeared concerned.

“She evidently was a pretty good liar, I liked Janelle,” said Corey.

Corey said he believes it was all an act.

“She's asking me where Brian is and says ‘I love him,’ Brian was already dead by then,” said Corey.

According to a court filing, when pressed by investigators Janelle told them she was outside the couple's home when she heard Brian and Clyde arguing inside. She said she stepped in to find Brian "slumped over in his recliner with a gunshot wound to his neck, and he wasn't breathing.”

While investigators said Clyde blamed Janelle for the shooting, they both admit in court docs to burning Brian's body at the home.

“They’ve got a backhoe down there, and tents where they're doing sifting. We've all seen the movies where they sift for artifacts, well they're doing that process,” said Corey.

Corey said his focus is on his son.

“We want to bring him home, I could care less what happens to those people,” said Corey.