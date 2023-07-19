By: News 9

1 Dead After Altercation In Roadway Escalates To Shooting In Norman

One person is dead, and a suspect was arrested after a shooting that happened Tuesday in Norman, police said.

Norman Police said two people were driving westbound on West Main Street when they stopped and an altercation ensued.

Police said the suspect, Mark Kottka, 62, then allegedly shot the other man.

When officers arrived on scene at around 4:23 p.m., they immediately began rendering aid to the male victim before transporting him to a nearby hospital, police said. The victim was later pronounced dead due to injuries from the shooting, according to police.

Kottka remained on scene, and he was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on the complaint of first-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.