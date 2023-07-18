Idabel House Fire Leads To Discovery Of Body, Homicide Investigation

By: News 9

A house fire that happened Thursday in Idabel led to the discovery of a body and a homicide investigation, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office (OSFMO).

On July 13, the Idabel police and fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire on Northwest 9th Street.

OSFMO said they discovered the body of Harold Stout.

After interviews with witnesses and family members, it was discovered that Stout’s brother, Mark Stout, was involved in an altercation with Harold on July 12, OSFMO said.

OSFMO said the altercation led to Harold’s death.

Mark was arrested and booked Friday into the McCurtain County Jail and has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson.