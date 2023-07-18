Surprising Catch: Oklahoma Boy Reels In Piranha Relative From Local Pond

By: News On 6, News 9

An Oklahoma boy had a surprise catch while fishing in a neighborhood pond over the weekend.

Charlie Clinton caught a Pacu, which is closely related to Piranha.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said that Pacu have been located and caught numerous times in the state. The department said the discoveries of the non-native fish are likely the result of people buying the fish as pets and releasing them when they’ve outgrown their tank.

The department also said the fish can reach up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds, but they are also exotic species that can cause damage to our ecosystems.

Anyone that has caught a Pacu is asked to contact their local game warden.