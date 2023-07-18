By: News 9

Don't Let Your Trash Catch Fire! Follow OKC's Guidelines For Safe Disposal Of Flammable Materials

Oklahoma City officials are asking residents to take steps to prevent trash truck fires.

Officials said to soak charcoal bricks in water overnight before throwing them in your trash can.

They said to never put pool chemicals, paint thinner, batteries or other flammable material in the trash. Instead, take them to the city's Household Hazardous Waste facility near Southwest 15th and Portland.

City leaders said flammable material can cause trash trucks to catch fire, forcing crews to dump the entire load wherever they are and call the Oklahoma City Fire Department to come put it out.