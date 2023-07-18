By: News 9

Oklahoma City Metro Woman Charged With Killing Granddaughter To Appear In Court

An Oklahoma City metro woman charged with murdering her granddaughter is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Police said 3-year-old Riley Nolan was found dead in a garbage can in 2022.

Nolan's grandmother, Becky Vreeland, was arrested and charged with Nolan's murder in the first degree.

Vreeland's hearing is set for 9:30 this morning at the Cleveland County Courthouse.