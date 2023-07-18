Oklahoma City Metro Woman Charged With Killing Granddaughter To Appear In Court


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 4:38 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City metro woman charged with murdering her granddaughter is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Police said 3-year-old Riley Nolan was found dead in a garbage can in 2022.

Nolan's grandmother, Becky Vreeland, was arrested and charged with Nolan's murder in the first degree.

Vreeland's hearing is set for 9:30 this morning at the Cleveland County Courthouse.
