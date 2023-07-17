State Department Of Health Giving Out Free Booster Seats To Qualifying Families


Monday, July 17th 2023, 12:30 pm



The State Department of Health is giving out free booster seats to qualifying metro families.

Their first event starts Monday at 2 p.m. at the Southern Oaks Library.

Here’s a list of date, times and locations of the other events:

  1. Southern Oaks Metropolitan Library, 6900 S Walker Ave, OKC, OK 73139
  2. Monday, July 17, 2-4PM
  3. Monday, Aug. 7, 9:30-11:30AM 
  4. Belle Isle Metropolitan Library, 5501 N Villa Ave, OKC, OK 73112
  5. Monday, July 24, 9:30-11:30AM 
  6. Monday, Aug. 7, 9:30-11:30AM
  7. Bethany Metropolitan Library, 6700 NW 35th St, Bethany OK 73008
  8. Wednesday, July 19, 9:30 – 11:30AM 
  9. Wednesday, July 26, 9:30 – 11:30AM
  10. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 9:30 – 11:30AM 
  11. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 9:30 – 11:30AM 

The department said the child must be present with a parent or legal guardian with proof of government assistance: WIC, SNAP benefits or SoonerCare.

News 9’s Natalie Cruz previewed the event during News 9’s noon newscast.

For more information, click here.
