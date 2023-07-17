State Department Of Health Giving Out Free Booster Seats To Qualifying Families

Monday, July 17th 2023, 12:30 pm
The State Department of Health is giving out free booster seats to qualifying metro families.
Their first event starts Monday at 2 p.m. at the Southern Oaks Library.
Here’s a list of date, times and locations of the other events:
The department said the child must be present with a parent or legal guardian with proof of government assistance: WIC, SNAP benefits or SoonerCare.
