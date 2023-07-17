State Department Of Health Giving Out Free Booster Seats To Qualifying Families

The State Department of Health is giving out free booster seats to qualifying metro families.

Their first event starts Monday at 2 p.m. at the Southern Oaks Library.

Here’s a list of date, times and locations of the other events:

Southern Oaks Metropolitan Library, 6900 S Walker Ave, OKC, OK 73139 Monday, July 17, 2-4PM Monday, Aug. 7, 9:30-11:30AM Belle Isle Metropolitan Library, 5501 N Villa Ave, OKC, OK 73112 Monday, July 24, 9:30-11:30AM Monday, Aug. 7, 9:30-11:30AM Bethany Metropolitan Library, 6700 NW 35th St, Bethany OK 73008 Wednesday, July 19, 9:30 – 11:30AM Wednesday, July 26, 9:30 – 11:30AM Wednesday, Aug. 2, 9:30 – 11:30AM Wednesday, Aug. 9, 9:30 – 11:30AM

The department said the child must be present with a parent or legal guardian with proof of government assistance: WIC, SNAP benefits or SoonerCare.

News 9’s Natalie Cruz previewed the event during News 9’s noon newscast.

For more information, click here.