Sheriff's Office Opens Murder-Suicide Investigation After 2 Found Dead In Payne County

By: News 9

-

The Payne County Sheriff’s Office has opened a murder-suicide investigation after two people were found dead Friday.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a shots fired call at around 10:16 a.m. at a home in rural Payne County.

Deputies said they found two people dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect, Timothy Antoine Robinson, 46, allegedly shot and killed his former girlfriend, Amanda Lyn Kilough, before shooting himself, the sheriff’s office said.

Kilough was at the home to perform house cleaning services, and it is believed Robinson knew she would be there at around 10 a.m. and waited for her, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing.