Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 16


Sunday, July 16th 2023, 8:37 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey begin the show with their Opening Takes.

SEC Media Days Preview With Chris Williams In Nashville

Dusty Dvoracek Shares His Thoughts On Sooners, Longhorns SEC Move

Oklahoma Football Big 12 Media Days Takeaways

Oklahoma State Football Big 12 Media Days Takeaways

Viewer Question

OKC Thunder Summer League Highlights, Takeaways From Vegas, Salt Lake

McIlroy Birdies Last 2 Holes To Win Scottish Open, Beating MacIntyre By 1 Shot

US Open Golf Picks, Predictions With The Blitz Team

Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic In 5 Sets To Win Wimbledon For His Second Major Trophy

Play The Percentages
