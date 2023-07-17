Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 16

Sunday, July 16th 2023, 8:37 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey begin the show with their Opening Takes.
SEC Media Days Preview With Chris Williams In Nashville
Dusty Dvoracek Shares His Thoughts On Sooners, Longhorns SEC Move
Oklahoma Football Big 12 Media Days Takeaways
Oklahoma State Football Big 12 Media Days Takeaways
OKC Thunder Summer League Highlights, Takeaways From Vegas, Salt Lake
McIlroy Birdies Last 2 Holes To Win Scottish Open, Beating MacIntyre By 1 Shot
US Open Golf Picks, Predictions With The Blitz Team
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic In 5 Sets To Win Wimbledon For His Second Major Trophy
July 16th, 2023
May 28th, 2023
April 23rd, 2023
April 16th, 2023
July 17th, 2023
July 17th, 2023
July 17th, 2023