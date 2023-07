By: News 9

Darci Lynne, 'America's Got Talent' Winner, To Headline Heard On Hurd Festival In Edmond

News 9 was joined by Jill and Darci to learn more about this weekend's Heard on Hurd.

Darci Lynne, the “America’s Got Talent” season 12 winner, will be headlining the Heard on Hurd festival in Edmond this weekend.

Lynne will be making her debut as a singer/songwriter at this performance.

The festival will take place on Saturday in downtown Edmond.