Man Surrenders To Authorities After Standoff In Anadarko


Friday, July 14th 2023, 11:05 pm

By: News 9


ANADARKO, Okla. -

A man was taken into custody after a standoff that happened Friday afternoon in Anadarko.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office said they assisted Anadarko Police in a standoff near Southwest 2nd Street and West Alabama Avenue. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they also assisted police in the standoff.

Police said the man pointed a gun at utility crews, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene the moment the man was taken into custody.

The suspect, Jeremy Janmohammadi, has been booked into the Caddo County Jail.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 14th, 2023

July 14th, 2023

July 14th, 2023

July 14th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 14th, 2023

July 14th, 2023

July 14th, 2023

July 14th, 2023