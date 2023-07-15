By: News 9

Man Surrenders To Authorities After Standoff In Anadarko

Man Surrenders To Authorities After Standoff In Anadarko

-

A man was taken into custody after a standoff that happened Friday afternoon in Anadarko.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office said they assisted Anadarko Police in a standoff near Southwest 2nd Street and West Alabama Avenue. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they also assisted police in the standoff.

Police said the man pointed a gun at utility crews, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene the moment the man was taken into custody.

The suspect, Jeremy Janmohammadi, has been booked into the Caddo County Jail.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.