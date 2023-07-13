By: News 9

State Department Of Health To Hold Booster Seat Giveaways For Low-Income Families

The State Department of Health is preparing for a series of booster seat giveaways across the metro for low-income families.

To receive a free booster seat the child, parent or guardian and a vehicle must be present at the distribution event.

Guardians must also bring a proof of government assistance to qualify for a seat.

The first distribution event is set for July 17 at the Southern Oaks Metropolitan Library near I-240 and Walker.

It will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The number of available booster seats will be limited.