State Department Of Health To Hold Booster Seat Giveaways For Low-Income Families

Thursday, July 13th 2023, 9:43 am
The State Department of Health is preparing for a series of booster seat giveaways across the metro for low-income families.
To receive a free booster seat the child, parent or guardian and a vehicle must be present at the distribution event.
Guardians must also bring a proof of government assistance to qualify for a seat.
The first distribution event is set for July 17 at the Southern Oaks Metropolitan Library near I-240 and Walker.
It will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The number of available booster seats will be limited.
