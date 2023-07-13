Crews Work To Restore Power, Clear Area After Storms In NW OKC

-

Crews are making progress in the area of 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue In Northwest Oklahoma City.

Tuesday morning storms left several downed power lines and poles in the area. As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, only 14 business customers were still left without power.

“This is an extensive construction job,” said Christi Woodworth, a spokesperson for OG&E. “This is a big construction job. And our folks are out in 115-degree heat index. So, they are rotating through, but we are keeping those crews fully staffed to make sure we get everybody back up and running.”

In total, OG&E is replacing more than 100 power poles in the Northwest Oklahoma City area.

Nearby resident Tracy McDaniel said he was left blocked into his neighborhood in the initial hours after the storm. His neighborhood has only one way in or out.

“So, to me, a senior citizen now, if somebody got hurt or sick, an ambulance could not get in,” he said.

But McDaniel said he was “truly blessed” by OG&E, who quickly helped clear the downed lines and debris so residents could enter and leave their homes.

OG&E said it plans to have all roads closures reopened by Friday morning at the latest.