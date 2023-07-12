Sassy Mama: PB Brookie Waffle


Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 4:44 pm

By: News 9


News 9's Sassy Mama continues her waffle week with the peanut butter brookie waffle.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 package brownie mix, prepared according to instructions
  2. 1 roll refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough
  3. 1 cup mini chocolate chips
  4. Nonstick cooking spray


Instructions:

  1. Heat the waffle iron according to manufacturer instructions.
  2. Mix the brownie mix according to package instructions.
  3. Mix the chocolate chips into the peanut butter cookie dough in a medium bowl.
  4. Once the waffle iron is ready, spray with nonstick cooking spray and add cookie dough crumbles on the bottom of the waffle iron.
  5. Pour 1/2 cup of brownie mix over the top of the cookie crumbles.
  6. Lower the top and cook until the ready light comes back on.
  7. Carefully remove from the waffle, iron and serve with your favorite ice cream.


For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.
