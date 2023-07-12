Sassy Mama: PB Brookie Waffle
Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 4:44 pm
By:
News 9
News 9's Sassy Mama continues her waffle week with the peanut butter brookie waffle.
Ingredients:
- 1 package brownie mix, prepared according to instructions
- 1 roll refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
- Nonstick cooking spray
Instructions:
- Heat the waffle iron according to manufacturer instructions.
- Mix the brownie mix according to package instructions.
- Mix the chocolate chips into the peanut butter cookie dough in a medium bowl.
- Once the waffle iron is ready, spray with nonstick cooking spray and add cookie dough crumbles on the bottom of the waffle iron.
- Pour 1/2 cup of brownie mix over the top of the cookie crumbles.
- Lower the top and cook until the ready light comes back on.
- Carefully remove from the waffle, iron and serve with your favorite ice cream.
For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.