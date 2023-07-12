Electrician Returns To Work After Possible Electrocution At Edmond Pharmacy


Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 12:07 pm

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

An electrician is said to be okay after they were possibly electrocuted Wednesday at an Edmond pharmacy.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said an electrician was working at a Walgreens near Northwest 150th Street and Northwestern Avenue when they were electrocuted.

Firefighters said the victim is fine and returned to work.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 12th, 2023

June 7th, 2023

May 31st, 2023

May 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

July 13th, 2023

July 13th, 2023

July 13th, 2023

July 12th, 2023