Electrician Returns To Work After Possible Electrocution At Edmond Pharmacy

Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 12:07 pm
An electrician is said to be okay after they were possibly electrocuted Wednesday at an Edmond pharmacy.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said an electrician was working at a Walgreens near Northwest 150th Street and Northwestern Avenue when they were electrocuted.
Firefighters said the victim is fine and returned to work.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
