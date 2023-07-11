By: News 9

WATCH: Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Flies Over Downed Power Lines Across NW Oklahoma City Roadway

-

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene after early-morning storms knocked over power lines across a roadway in northwest Oklahoma City.

OG&E crews are working to clear Northwest 122nd Street between North Pennsylvania and North Western avenues after winds knocked over power lines.

Thousands of residents are reported to be without power across central Oklahoma.

Click here for an outage map from OG&E.

Click here for an outage map from PSO.