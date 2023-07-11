Remains Found, Two Arrested In Lincoln County Investigation

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to an investigation after possible human remains were found near Carney, Okla.

Janelle Brown and Clyde Clayton have been arrested and they’re facing complaints of accessory to murder, unlawful removal of a dead body and destroying evidence.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff's office.

“The remains were handed over to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office for proper identification,” Hunter McKee with OSBI said.

A neighbor said they’ve seen investigators in their neighborhood several times this month.

“I just kind of assumed something bad happened because you don't see anything good happen when you see OSBI,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor said they think the possible human remains were of a person reported missing on June 5th who lives in the area. Neighbors said investigators and family members asked them about the last time they saw the person.

“He talked to his dad like every day and then like all of a sudden, he stopped talking to his dad. Then his dad was like, ‘where is he at,’ and that's kind of what got the ball rolling,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors said Brown is engaged to the missing person and Clayton was her ex-boyfriend. Despite not knowing the missing person for long, neighbors are hoping to get answers soon.

“I hope they're held accountable, and I hope his dad gets some closure because I can't imagine losing a child. That's got to be devastating,” neighbor said.