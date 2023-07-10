Man Arrested After Person Found Dead In SW Oklahoma City Field

By: News 9

-

One person was taken into custody after Oklahoma City Police found a person dead Sunday evening in a southwest Oklahoma City field.

OCPD said officers responding to a call found 32-year-old Eddie Lucas dead in an open field in the area near Southwest 22nd Street and South McKinley Avenue.. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they later learned 45-year-old Michael Newman had attacked Lucas in a transient camp, allegedly causing his death.

Newman was arrested later that night and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a murder complaint.