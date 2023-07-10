By: News 9

OHP: 1 Dead After Truck Crashes On I-44 In Oklahoma City

-

A person is dead after a truck crashed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 44 Sunday evening in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died in a single-vehicle crash involving a Braum's truck near SW 59th St.

OHP said hazmat was called to the scene because the fuel tank ruptured.

It's unclear what caused the crash at this time. Authorities are investigating.

No names have been released.