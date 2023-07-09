By: News 9

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting Stemming From Argument In SE Oklahoma City

A gunman accused of shooting and killing a man in SE Oklahoma City is in custody, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said it appears to be a targeted shooting involving family members.

OCPD says this happened Saturday night near SW 72nd and Indiana, where the suspect shot the victim during an argument.

Investigators said the victim was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

After searching for the suspect by air and ground, the person was arrested.

No names have been released.