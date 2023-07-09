Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting Stemming From Argument In SE Oklahoma City


Sunday, July 9th 2023, 5:47 pm

By: News 9


A gunman accused of shooting and killing a man in SE Oklahoma City is in custody, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said it appears to be a targeted shooting involving family members.

OCPD says this happened Saturday night near SW 72nd and Indiana, where the suspect shot the victim during an argument.

Investigators said the victim was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

After searching for the suspect by air and ground, the person was arrested.

No names have been released.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 9th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 11th, 2023

July 11th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023