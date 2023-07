By: News 9

An investigation is underway in Woodward County after a 28-year-old man was found shot and killed in a driveway Saturday morning.

Woodward Police said Shawn Michael Miller, 28, was found by officers around 6:30 a.m. at a home near the 500 9th Street.

WPD said a suspect was located with a gunshot wound to the hand at a local hospital, but his name has not been released.

No charges have been filed and the OSBI is assisting in the investigation.