By: News 9

-

This weekend, the Oscar-Meyer Frank Mobile is making its way around the metro, making its first stop at Pruett's Foods Grand Opening near Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner Parkway.

On Saturday, guests got to take photos with the Frank-Mobile, play games and roll the dice in hopes of winning a free package of hot dogs.

The Oscar Meyer vehicle will carry on to Uptown Grocers on Sunday.