By: News 9

Deer Found With Chronic Wasting Disease In Woodward County In 2nd Confirmed Case

Wildlife officials confirmed a second case of a deadly neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer in Oklahoma.

The second case of Chronic Wasting Disease was confirmed in Woodward County.

The landowner reported the deer behaving strangely and officials say the signs of the disease include no fear of humans and loss of motor skills.

As it stands, there's no evidence of CWD being transmitted from animals to humans.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says it monitors deer and elk harvested by hunters for signs of the disease.

