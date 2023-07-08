Comic Book Convention Coming To OKC Fairgrounds For 1 Day In July

Saturday, July 8th 2023, 4:48 pm
A one-day comic book convention is coming to the OKC Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 29.
The New World Comic Con will be at The Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a day filled with activities, entertainment and comic books.
Those who attend the convention can expect the following activities and attracting:
“We’re thrilled to be bringing this one-day comic book convention to Oklahoma City for the eighth year,” said Brian Berlin, spokesperson for New World Comic Con. “There’s a vibrant community of comic book fans in this area and we’re excited to provide a platform for them to come together, celebrate their love of comics, and connect with each other.”
General admission tickets are $15 and children 6-10 are $5. Kids under 5 get in free. Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event.
