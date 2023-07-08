Comic Book Convention Coming To OKC Fairgrounds For 1 Day In July

By: News 9

A one-day comic book convention is coming to the OKC Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 29.

The New World Comic Con will be at The Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a day filled with activities, entertainment and comic books.

Those who attend the convention can expect the following activities and attracting:

A bustling vendor hall featuring local and independent comic book artists, publishers, and retailers. Attendees can browse through thousands of comics, graphic novels, collectibles, and other pop culture merchandise. Exciting cosplay and costume contests with amazing prizes. Dress up as your favorite comic book character and show off your creativity and craftsmanship. Panels and workshops with special guests from the comic book industry. Learn about the latest trends, techniques, and industry insights from professional writers, artists, and editors Interactive games and activities for all ages. From trivia challenges to card games and videogames, there’s something for everyone! Kathy Coleman and Wesley Eure from the hit TV series Land of the Lost, Jurassic Park Jeeps and the Oklahoma Ghostbusters!





“We’re thrilled to be bringing this one-day comic book convention to Oklahoma City for the eighth year,” said Brian Berlin, spokesperson for New World Comic Con. “There’s a vibrant community of comic book fans in this area and we’re excited to provide a platform for them to come together, celebrate their love of comics, and connect with each other.”





General admission tickets are $15 and children 6-10 are $5. Kids under 5 get in free. Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event.

For more information, CLICK HERE.