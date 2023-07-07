Fact Checking Supt. Walters’ Comments During Cleveland County Republican Party Event

-

The State Superintendent had a bullseye on him last night as angry parents and teachers peppered him with questions.

Several hands of parents and educators went up at the Norman Main Library. One thing State Superintendent Ryan Walters mentioned multiple times was the book “Flamer” by Mike Curato.

“We have Owasso Public Schools that said we're going to keep “Flamer” in the classroom. You know that's part of inclusive education,” Walters said.

News 9 has not heard back from Owasso Public Schools, but according to multiple local news outlets like the Frontier that's not true.

Owasso Public Schools spokesman Jordan Korphage has been quoted saying the district reviewed the book last year. They found it not to be obscene, so they decided to keep it on the shelves. After hearing Walters' concerns, they said it was removed and is undergoing a second review.

Some folks said Walters is forcing students to pray in Oklahoma Schools. The state is looking to enforce this, but prayer is a choice.

“The minute of silence is there if they want to pray, if they want to sit silently, they can do so but that minute should be protected,” Walters said.

As for Walters’ comments on applying for federal grants, it's unclear if there was money left on the table.

“This whole $100 million, Ryan didn't apply for it. That is absolute nonsense, it's a complete lie. It's a complete fabrication,” Walters said.

Walters did apply for $187 million worth of grants in mid-May. The Oklahoma House’s Education Chair Mark McBride said he believes Walters was leaving grant money on the table and there's more that could have been done.

“Around $100 million or more of competitive grant funding that possibly hadn't been applied for or hasn't been applied for, we don't have any proof,” Rep. McBride said.