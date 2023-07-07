New Student Loan Repayment Rules Begin Oct 1

By: News 9

Those with student loans will now have to start repaying debt on October 1 following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling over the Biden Administration's Student Loan Forgiveness Program.

To prepare, keep in touch with your loan service provider to confirm personal information, loan amounts, interest rates and enroll in automatic payments to help keep you on track.

If your financial situation has changed, visit studentaid.gov and use the loan simulator to see which repayment plan is best for you.

President Biden also announced the Temporary On-Ramp program which starts October 1.

The program allows people who miss a student loan payment to not go into default or be referred to a collection agency for up to one year.