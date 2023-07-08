Storms Sweep Through Oklahoma; More Expected Over The Weekend

By: News 9

Severe storms are sweeping across the state Friday and more are expected as we go into the weekend.

Friday morning's storms caused flooding for some, and several thousand Oklahomans were left without power.

Another wave of storms is expected to hit parts of the state later this evening and overnight into tomorrow morning.

Alerts:

8:25 p.m.: A line of strong to severe storms capable of producing winds to 70 mph, small hail, and very heavy rains continues east at 40 mph. The strongest storms right now are near Cheyenne to Elk City.

8:20 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson and Washita County until 9:00 p.m.

8:15 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills, Washita and Woodward County until 9:00 p.m.

7:30 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Beckham, Ellis, Greer and Roger Mills County until 8:30 p.m.

7 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Stephens, Tillman, Washita and Woods County until 1:00 a.m.



