‘That’s Not What’s Happening In My Classroom’: Protesters Gather Against Supt. Walters In Cleveland County

‘That’s Not What’s Happening In My Classroom’: Protestors Gather Against Supt. Walters In Cleveland County

-

State Superintendent Ryan Walters found himself surrounded by protesters at a GOP event Thursday night in Norman.

Several Oklahomans showed up at the event at the Norman Central Library where Walters was speaking.

Members of the crowd showed up with signs and had their voices heard.

At one point, a teacher yelled at Walters and stormed out of the room.

Walters has been called out numerous times for saying he would tackle, what he calls, indoctrination in the classroom and getting rid of what he also called pornographic books in school libraries.

Moore High School teacher Shauna Evans attended last night and she doesn’t feel supported by Walters.

“He says all these things about teachers and calls us radical left moxists with an agenda that were indoctrinating children and sexualizing children, and that makes me very angry because that’s not what’s happening in my classroom,” Evans said.

Walters said he will continue moving forward with cleaning up indoctrination in the classroom.

“We have got to continue this fight to make sure that we have our schools off of indoctrination entirely and focus on economic outcomes for our kids,” Walters said.

Walters ended the meeting by saying he looks forward to continuing to improve education and welcomes any opinions.