Norman Police Investigating Dirt Bike Stolen From Garage

A Norman man said someone was lurking on his property in the middle of the night. They stole one of his most prized possessions, his dirt bike.

On the afternoon of the fourth of July, Russ Brownfield noticed his garage door was open.

“I had double confirmation through my girlfriend. She was more than adamant that I shut the garage door behind me,” Brownfield said.

His red and white dirt bike was missing, Brownfield said he got it less than a month ago.

“I mean it's gut-wrenching, heartbreaking, it's knowing that I worked so hard and saved for a while for my family to be able to enjoy that; my friends all came out to ride it and everything,” Brownfield said.

That's all that was taken. Thieves left his bike stand, longbow, generator, and other valuable items untouched.

“I can see here through the yard where they rolled the bike through the yard. I imagined they knew exactly what they wanted and got out quick,” Brownfield said.

Norman police said they're looking into this, but so far, they do not have any suspect information. In the meantime, Brownfield asked his neighbors if they noticed anything suspicious.

One neighbor told them they noticed a white four door pick-up truck scoping out the neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

“The vehicle drove by twice and shut their lights off and they drove by two times in one direction and two times in the other direction,” Brownfield said.

Brownfield hopes justice will be served soon and he can go back to riding.

“It’s a 2004 Honda cr450. It's an older four stroke bike, but it's one that a lot of people seem to really appreciate and now somebody else appreciates it,” Brownfield said.

If you have any information Norman Police wants you to give them a call at 405-321-1444 or call Norman Crimestoppers at 405-366-7867.