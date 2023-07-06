Norman Officials Add Safety Measures To Troubled Intersection

-

An intersection in Norman is seeing new changes to increase safety after numerous crashes, according to city officials.

The changes come after a 6-year-old girl was killed in a crash on at the intersection of East Rock Creek Road and 48th Avenue Northeast on June 28.

Another crash happened the same day, which made the case for change even stronger.

The two-way stop has been under scrutiny since 2019, leading to a traffic study from the city's public works department.

“I want people to know that we do take these all these requests seriously," Norman transportation engineer David Riesland said.

Now, two more stop signs are going up, making the intersection a four-way stop.

"We evaluate requests as they come in, and we have a list of several more to evaluate this fall,” Riesland said.

The change will go into effect on July 7, with flags above the additional stop signs and "stop ahead" signs to alert drivers.