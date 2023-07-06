By: News 9

1 Dead After Being Pulled From Stillwater Pond

The Stillwater Police Department and Stillwater Fire Department are at the scene of a possible drowning that happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the victim is 65-year-old Chris Hulsey. He was pulled from a pond near the property of an assisted living facility.

Staff pulled Hulsey from the water and attempted life saving measures. Hulsey was pronounced dead by medical staff.

This happened near West 19th Avenue and 3290 Road, according to police.

