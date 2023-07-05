New Study From OU Aims To Aid Community Recovery Efforts Post-Disaster

-

A professor at the University of Oklahoma is pursuing research that could help Oklahoma communities and other states. Her research focuses on helping communities rebuild faster after disaster strikes.

Emergency response plans don’t just appear out of nowhere. Community stakeholders decide how they’re going to respond to storms while the weather is quiet.

OU researchers are trying to come up with more efficient ways for these agencies to talk to one another when it comes time to clean up after the storms pass. Summer at OU’s campus brings predictable construction projects accompanied by a calm ambiance blanketing the campus.

“OU has a lot of research resources,” Dr. Xiaochen Zhang, an assistant professor of public relations at OU, said.

There’s no summer vacation for Dr. Zhang.

“My research area is in crisis and risk communication,” Zhang said. “We only think about disasters when disaster strikes.”

Zhang received half a million dollars to research to improve disaster relief communication.

“I’m hoping to optimize the existing social network,” Zhang said.

Communication strengthens emergency management.

“Their resources are stretched really thin,” Zhang said. “These nonprofits and a lot of the other community partners can come in and fill that gap.”

This research helps the Oklahoma Standard shine when people know exactly how to help at any moment.

“I think I can try to use this to help people and help the community,” Zhang said.

Connected communities produce resilience in the wake of destruction because they prepare during the calm before the storm.

“So that when something happens, we’ll be more prepared,” Zhang said.